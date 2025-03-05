iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 304,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

