Insider Buying: Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) Insider Buys 2,272,727 Shares of Stock

Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Linge bought 2,272,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($15,723.27).
Lithium Australia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.31.
About Lithium Australia
