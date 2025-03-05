Insider Buying: Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) Insider Buys 2,272,727 Shares of Stock

Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Linge bought 2,272,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($15,723.27).

Lithium Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

About Lithium Australia

Lithium Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and technology development activities. It operates through Battery Recycling, Lithium Chemicals, and Battery Materials segments. The company researches and develops processing technologies for mixed-battery recycling, as well as sells recovered energy metals; and researches, develops, and produces battery materials, including lithium ferro phosphate and lithium manganese ferro phosphate.

