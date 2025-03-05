Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 1,413 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 321,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

