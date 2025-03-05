Norden Group LLC Buys 841 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.45.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.