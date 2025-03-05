Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,329 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.