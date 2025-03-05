Keybank National Association OH Has $21.35 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,064,000 after buying an additional 33,989 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

