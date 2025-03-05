TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Paula Dwyer Purchases 25,000 Shares

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) insider Paula Dwyer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.64 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,950.00 ($72,924.53).

TPG Telecom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.

TPG Telecom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2%. TPG Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services to consumer, business, enterprise, and government and wholesale customers in Australia. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile telecommunication services. It also offers mobile, voice, fibre internet, enterprise ethernet, SD-WAN, data, business answering, messaging, enterprise fixed wireless, IoT devices, cloud, mobile private network, business satellite, and call centre services.

