Brian Gayle Sells 184 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gayle sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $20,506.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,275.50. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brian Gayle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Brian Gayle sold 137 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $15,279.61.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.39. 135,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,628. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
