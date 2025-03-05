Brian Gayle Sells 184 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Free Report) CAO Brian Gayle sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $20,506.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,275.50. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Gayle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 26th, Brian Gayle sold 137 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $15,279.61.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.39. 135,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,628. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

