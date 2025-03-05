Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) EVP Sells $213,240.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $213,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,566.15. This trade represents a 88.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 41,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,037. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $609.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.