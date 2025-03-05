John N. Doherty Sells 113,634 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) CFO John N. Doherty sold 113,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $279,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,556,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,437.72. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kaltura Stock Up 2.8 %

KLTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 149,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,806. The company has a market capitalization of $307.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.14. Kaltura, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.36 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 126.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Avalon Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth $19,718,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaltura by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 511,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaltura by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 356,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,217,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

