WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $19.15 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.32.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,331.45. The trade was a 4.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $287.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $274.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.33.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

