Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 297,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 154,637 shares.The stock last traded at $99.19 and had previously closed at $98.94.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

