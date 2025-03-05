Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.16% from the stock’s current price.

PMTS has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $330.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

