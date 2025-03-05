Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 4,150 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,026,000 after buying an additional 100,454 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,029,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $422.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.66 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

