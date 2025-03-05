Critical Review: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) vs. CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -3.54% -12.28% 3.30% CCC Intelligent Solutions 5.02% 5.35% 3.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nutanix and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 1 13 1 3.00 CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

Nutanix presently has a consensus target price of $87.79, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 38.46%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Nutanix.

This table compares Nutanix and CCC Intelligent Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $2.32 billion 8.91 -$124.78 million ($0.28) -275.29 CCC Intelligent Solutions $944.80 million 6.72 -$92.48 million $0.04 241.50

CCC Intelligent Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCC Intelligent Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nutanix has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutanix beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

