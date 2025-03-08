Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.
Strategic Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
Further Reading
