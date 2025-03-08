Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,781.17 ($23.02) and traded as high as GBX 2,024 ($26.15). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 2,004 ($25.89), with a volume of 1,567,378 shares.

Smiths Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,925.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,783.07. The stock has a market cap of £6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Howes acquired 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.23) per share, with a total value of £1,766.10 ($2,282.08). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

