Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,790,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 23,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DNB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 5,080,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 119.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,973,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $42,016,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,497,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,292,000 after buying an additional 3,144,458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth $26,817,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,465,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,963,000 after buying an additional 1,733,220 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

