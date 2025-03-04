Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Update

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 152,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. 41,354,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,558,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.68. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

