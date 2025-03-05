NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Short Interest Update

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NEUE stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 15,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,818. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. NeueHealth has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $70,236.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,061.22. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Matushak sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $36,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,085.51. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,658 shares of company stock valued at $377,034 in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NeueHealth by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeueHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the third quarter worth $463,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

