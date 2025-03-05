Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 126,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 65,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

