Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 21.8% – Should You Sell?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.61. 356,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 158,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Banxa Trading Down 21.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banxa

In related news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 456,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$682,459.20. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

