Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79). Approximately 184,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 143,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.84).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £270.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franchise Brands

In other news, insider Louise George acquired 100,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148,000 ($189,330.95). Also, insider Peter Kear acquired 35,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($60,892.93). 39.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

