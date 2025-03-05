Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 853,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VREX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 86,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.