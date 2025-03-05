Insider Buying: Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Misra bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($9,433.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -1.16.

Belararox Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lithium, copper, gold, silver, nickel, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Belara project that covers an area of 643 square kilometers located in New South Wales.

