Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Announces Earnings Results

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dowlais Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%.

Dowlais Group Trading Up 4.1 %

DWL traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.60 ($0.88). 2,999,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,946,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.80. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.32 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.68 ($1.21). The firm has a market cap of £927.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 94 ($1.20).

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

