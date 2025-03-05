THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.44 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.300-4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE THO opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $127.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. THOR Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

