Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 651,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 72,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Premier Health of America Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Premier Health of America Company Profile

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

