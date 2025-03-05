J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 792 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $381.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.00 and a 200 day moving average of $399.71. The company has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

