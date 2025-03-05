iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.