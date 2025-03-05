Marc Zandman Sells 27,176 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Zandman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

