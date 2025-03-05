Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Purchases 11,308 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics comprises approximately 1.4% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
Steel Dynamics stock opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56.
Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics
In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
