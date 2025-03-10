Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,201 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $4.29 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $301.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher sold 4,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,577.24. The trade was a 5.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $50,762.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,771.76. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,243 shares of company stock worth $273,620. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.