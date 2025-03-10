Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 113,167 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,167 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $438.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.83 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

