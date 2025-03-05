Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 21,851 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Amara Financial LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 101,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 76,108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 761,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 997,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after buying an additional 738,782 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

