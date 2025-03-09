Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – March 9th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Capital One Financial, Accenture, Texas Instruments, and Chevron are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that produce goods, machinery, and equipment used across various sectors of the economy. They represent a key segment of the market that is sensitive to economic cycles and infrastructure investments, offering investors exposure to the growth of manufacturing, transportation, and construction industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,166,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.78 and its 200 day moving average is $318.71. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $15.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.96. The stock had a trading volume of 74,457,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,443,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,124,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173,117. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.50.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.68. 4,459,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,053. The stock has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.46.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.52. 7,705,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,158. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.43. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,561,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.73. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

