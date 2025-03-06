BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Issues Earnings Results

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BrightSpring Health Services stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,737. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CJS Securities started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

