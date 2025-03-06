Ergo One Day Volume Reaches $126,585.17 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $80.96 million and approximately $126,585.17 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,692.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.57 or 0.00115646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00438572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.27 or 0.00253990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00022528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00040472 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 79,952,754 coins and its circulating supply is 79,952,520 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

