Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,205,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after buying an additional 1,688,680 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,290,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 31.4% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,656 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 26.5% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 876,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 679,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

QTRX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 303,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,216. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $288.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

