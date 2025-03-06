Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

QLGN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

