Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
QLGN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $29.43.
About Qualigen Therapeutics
