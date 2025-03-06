Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

