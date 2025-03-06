PlayDapp (PLA) Price Tops $0.0199 on Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000911 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,058.40 or 1.00413119 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
PlayDapp Token Profile
PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 609,946,845 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.com. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PlayDapp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.
