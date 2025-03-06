Gnosis Market Cap Hits $361.47 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $361.47 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $139.69 or 0.00157503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,058.40 or 1.00413119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 2,999,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,587,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

