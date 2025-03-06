Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) PT at $206.33

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.33.

Several analysts have commented on WAB shares. StockNews.com cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $161,553.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,295 shares in the company, valued at $32,145,630.30. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,474,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $24,630,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,509,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

WAB stock opened at $179.91 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.64 and its 200 day moving average is $189.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.