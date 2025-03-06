Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 138,438 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 138,438 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is -1,700,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

