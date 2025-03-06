J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $91,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $264.13 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $424.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day moving average is $275.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,379,548.84. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $13,337,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.83.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

