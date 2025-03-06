Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 1,298,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grupo Traxión Price Performance
Shares of GRPOF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Grupo Traxión has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.94.
Grupo Traxión Company Profile
