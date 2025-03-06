Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 1,298,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grupo Traxión Price Performance

Shares of GRPOF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Grupo Traxión has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Grupo Traxión Company Profile

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

