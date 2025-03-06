JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Update

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 1,777,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Logistics Price Performance
JD Logistics stock remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday. JD Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.
JD Logistics Company Profile
