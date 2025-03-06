JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Update

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 1,777,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Logistics Price Performance

JD Logistics stock remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday. JD Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

JD Logistics Company Profile

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; courier; air cargo; line-haul transportation and last-mile delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as technology and consulting services.

