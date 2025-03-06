Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Up 3.5 %
Loblaw Companies stock traded up $4.37 on Thursday, reaching $130.78. 2,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.81. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $105.91 and a twelve month high of $137.53.
About Loblaw Companies
