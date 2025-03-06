Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 3.5 %

Loblaw Companies stock traded up $4.37 on Thursday, reaching $130.78. 2,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.81. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $105.91 and a twelve month high of $137.53.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.