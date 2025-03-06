East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,765,100 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 17,001,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

East Buy Stock Performance

KLTHF stock remained flat at $0.47 on Thursday. 13,000 shares of the company were exchanged. East Buy has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get East Buy alerts:

About East Buy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.